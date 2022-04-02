'Kundali Bhagya' actor Dheeraj Dhoopar, wife Vinny Arora announce pregnancy

Television actor Dheeraj Dhoopar and his wife Vinny Arora are expecting their first child together.

The couple, who is currently holidaying in the Maldives, posed in each other's arms and shared some loved up pictures with their followers.

In one of the pictures, the couple can be seen locking their lips while holding a copy of Vinny's ultrasound report.

They also shared that the baby is due in August this year.

"We’re expecting, a tiny miracle. August 2022," the caption read.

Loading View on Instagram

As soon as they announced the good news, their friends from the industry flooded the comments section with congratulatory wishes.

Actress Hina Khan wrote, "Many congratulations to both of u," followed by a heart emoticon and an evil eye emoticon.

Celebrity stylist Anuradha Khurana commented, "What ??? So so Happy ❤️❤️ u tooo from tiny little monsters came to my life decades back as kids urself and now mommy papa @dheerajdhoopar @vinnyaroradhoopar so happy."

Other actors including Mohit Malik, Shiny Doshi, Ruslaan Mumtaz, Keerti Kelkar, Surbhi Chandna, Riddhi Dogra and others also wished the would-be parents.

Dheeraj and Vinny tied the knot in November 2016 amid much fanfare. They first met on the sets of 'Mata Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg'.

On the work front, Dheeraj is known for his portrayal of Prem Bharadwaj in 'Sasural Simar Ka' and Karan Luthra in 'Kundali Bhagya'.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 03:14 PM IST