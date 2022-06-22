Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Mohit Malik gets mobbed by female fans in Capetown

Mohit Malik is acing his stunt game in the ongoing season of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'. The actor amongst a host of other names is one of the most anticipated contestants of season 12.

From reality shows to daily soaps, Mohit has always been a prominent Indian television face. The actor who has a large fanbase in India, was pleasantly surprised when he was also recently mobbed by fans in Capetown.

An elated Mohit shares, "It was lovely to see people recognize me for my work all the way here in Capetown. It just shows how much of an amazing impact our Indian television shows have made all over the world. There were people coming upto me and excitedly calling out my name which got me very emotional".

"For me, seeing love pouring across the globe is overwhelming! I feel grateful that all of my work till date is loved and appreciated by people all over the world", shares Mohit.