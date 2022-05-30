e-Paper Get App

Kamya Panjabi forgets Rs 1 lakh at a Pani Puri stall in Indore, here's what happened next

Kamya revealed she was in the city for an event and was suggested by a friend to try Pani Puri at a place called Chappan Dukan

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, May 30, 2022, 02:48 PM IST
Popular television actress Kamya Panjabi shared her ordeal of nearly losing Rs 1 lakh at a Pani Puri stall in Indore.

In an interview with ETimes, Kamya revealed she was in the city for an event and was suggested by a friend to try Pani Puri at a place called Chappan Dukan, famous for its chaat options.

She kept her envelope of Rs 1 lakh at a table while eating, but was so engrossed in relishing the street food and taking pictures that she forgot her money.

After reaching her hotel Kamya realised that her envelope is missing and reached out to a friend to help her retrieve it from the stall. Fortunately it was found where she had left it.

In October 2021, Kamya joined Congress. Shooting to popularity with her appearance in the reality show "Bigg Boss-7" (2013), Panjabi has been working in the entertainment industry for over two decades and had expressed a desire to join politics and serve the masses.

Kamya, 42, has worked in several teleserials including "Banoo Main Teri Dulhann", "Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak", "Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki", "Rethi", Astitva... Ek Prem Kahani", "Piya Ka Ghar", and "Kyun Hota Hai Pyaar".

Besides, she has acted in Bollywood films like "Na Tum Jaano Na Hum", "Yaadein", "Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani", "Koi.. Mil Gaya", and music videos like "Mehndi Mehndi" and a play "Pajama Party."

