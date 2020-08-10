‘All credit cards were used by you’: Kamya Panjabi slams Rhea Chakraborty for sharing WhatsApp messages of Sushant Singh Rajput

The WhatsApp chats begin with Sushant praising Rhea’s family, especially her brother Showik. He states, “Your family is very epic. Showik is compassionate and you too who are mine, you are a sufficient cause for the inevitable change and respite globally. behind these important changes. It will be a pleasure for me to be around you folks Cheers my friend for being a rockstar.”

“You please smile, you look great like that. I would try to sleep now. I wish I had a dream like Jamila. Would it be amazing? Bye,” continued Sushant.

Rajput further adds that he is worried about Priyanka citing her as “pure evil”. He states that she is manipulating Sid Bhai (his roommate Siddharth Pithani).

Sushant then writes addressing Priyanka, “You do this, after the shameful act, making this a coverup to distract attention playing the victim card to the most non negotiable act of molestation under the influence of alcohol…”

However, the ‘Dil Bechara’ actor’s family lawyer Vikas Singh claimed that "Sushant believed Rhea and had an altercation with his sister Priyanka and Priyanka couldn't even believe that Sushant would get manipulated this way but she wanted peace.”

He added, "Sushant realised his mistake and after saying sorry, he settled the issue with Priyanka. He realised his mistake that in a short span of few days. Rhea had played a mind game to separate two siblings who were inseparable and happened to be each other's strongest emotional support."