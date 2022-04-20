'If you have these surgeries...': Palak Tiwari on double beauty standards in the entertainment industry

Popular television actress Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari, who rose to fame with Punjabi singer Harrdy Sandhu's music video titled "Bijlee Bijlee", recently opened up about the double beauty standards she's witnessed in the entertainment industry as a newcomer.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Palak said, “Budding actors and actresses are setting an almost unattainable standard of beauty. But I have been noticing, it’s not a standard set by us, but set for us by the audience.”

“If you have these surgeries and all that, they have things to say about it, but if you don’t (get those things done), then you are unadorned, and not ready. So you can never really truly please an audience with how you groom yourself, or not, because they will always portray their insecurities on to you,” she added.

Sharing her take on body shaming, the junior Tiwari continued, "We live in India, an ideal body type is a size medium but people fat shame a size medium. When you are too skinny, they have an issue because ‘oh my god, you are such a mass of bones’ but if you are voluptuous, if you have some mass to yourself (they say) ‘What is wrong with her? Has she not been dieting?"

Earlier, Palak's mother Shweta also addressed the body shaming her baby girl is subjected to on social media.

She told Bollywood Bubble, "Abhi bhi log bolte hain 'ye kitni sukdi hai' (Even now people say she is so skinny) but I never say anything to her. That's how you are, and you look pretty.

Palak is set to make her debut in Bollywood with the horror film, "Rosie: The Saffron Chapter". The film is a spooky horror love story, and also features Arbaaz Khan and Tanishaa Mukerji. It is directed by Vishal Ranjan Mishra.

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 09:47 AM IST