'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2' fame Nakuul Mehta undergoes surgery

Television actor Nakuul Mehta, who is currently playing the lead in the daily soap 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2', was hospitalised recently after he complained of feeling unwell.

As per a report in Pinkvilla, the actor underwent a surgery for getting his appendix removed. He went under the knife for appendectomy and is currently recovering.

The report also stated that Nakuul has decided to take a break from the shoot of 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2' for a few days to focus on his health and recover better.

'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2', which is one of the most loved shows in the country at present, reunited Nakuul with his 'Pyaar Ka Dard Hai' co-star Disha Parmar. Fans have been loving the chemistry between the lead pair.

Besides, Nakuul was also recently seen in the web series 'Never Kiss Your Best Friend 2' alongside Anya Singh and Karan Wahi.

Apart from that, his short film 'Tasalli Se', which sheds light on two best friends, is also streaming on an OTT platform.