Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin hint at marriage: 'We've talked to our families, will start distributing invitation cards'

Former 'Bigg Boss' contestants and lovebirds Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are ready to take their relationship to the next level.

The couple, who has never commented on their relationship have now shared intimate details which hint at their wedding plans on social media.

Taking to Instagram Aly said, “Guys, finally the discussion has been done. Jasmine and I have spoken to our parents and we are extremely happy about it. The only thing that's left is the distribution of cards. However, we came to a conclusion to share the piece of good news digitally with everyone.”

Jasmin also confirmed the same and added, "If you've watched Aly's story then you might know that we've decided to take this step. We are very excited and I am sure even you all are excited. Please wait until we announce the date".

Advertisement

It is still unclear if the said announcement is pertaining to their wedding.

Jasmin and Aly met each other during the shoot of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 9' and became good friends.

However, it was only when Aly joined Jasmin in the 'Bigg Boss 14' house that the couple realised that there was more than friendship between them. The two were a constant support for each other during the show.

The duo's camaraderie was so adorable that their fans had instantly started trending them as #Jasly. Not just inside the house, but even after the show, they have stayed by each other through thick and thin.

After the duo came out of the 'Bigg Boss' house, they starred together in a music video called 'Tera Suit'.

While Jasmin is known for her work in shows like 'Tashan-e-Ishq' and 'Dil Se Dil Tak', Aly is known for his roles in serials like 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein', 'Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan' and 'Naagin 3'.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 10:43 AM IST