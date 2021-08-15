Jasmin Bhasin buys a new house, boyfriend Aly Goni congratulates her; see photo

Television actress and 'Bigg Boss 14' contestant Jasmin Bhasin has reportedly bought a new house. Recently, her boyfriend, actor Aly Goni congratulated her.

Taking to Instagram, Aly also posted the first picture of the house.

In the photo, Jasmin can be seen standing in front of the main entrance of her house. Along with the picture, Aly wrote, "Congratulations," and posted a sticker that read 'home sweet home'.

The 'Dil Se Dil Tak' actress is seen in a green top and matching pair of shorts, holding on to the door handle. A red ribbon is also tied around the door.

Jasmin and Aly met each other during the shoot of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 9' and became good friends.

However, it was only when Aly joined Jasmin in the 'Bigg Boss 14' house that the couple realised that there was more than friendship between them. The two were a constant support for each other during the show.

The duo's camaraderie was so adorable that their fans had instantly started trending them as #Jasly. Not just inside the house, but even after the show, they have stayed by each other through thick and thin.

After the duo came out of the 'Bigg Boss' house, they starred together in a music video called 'Tera Suit'.

While Jasmin is known for her work in shows like 'Tashan-e-Ishq' and 'Dil Se Dil Tak', Aly is known for his roles in serials like 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein', 'Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan' and 'Naagin 3'.

Published on: Sunday,August 15, 2021, 04:18 PM IST