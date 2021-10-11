You've got a friend in T-Talk: An innovative yet simple web platform where you can find someone to confide in

Yes, we are T-Talk, a platform for setting your Train of Thoughts into motion. Everyone needs a friend in whom they can confide in, a friend who will tell you the right things to do at times when you need that advice the most, a friend who will pick you up emotionally when you are down, a friend with whom you can be just yourself and share your thoughts without any expectations or judgments.

A true friend is one who accepts you for who you are and does not look beyond more than what you want to show. Such friends are the ones you are comfortable showing your deepest fears and complexes because you know that he/she is not going to judge you in any manner and is going to accept you just the way you are.

T-Talk is a novel innovation by a team of like-minded individuals who have realized this void of having someone to listen to, to share experiences with and just to be there for. Team T-Talk has developed this initiative to provide a comfort zone to one and all that are looking for such a friend, who can be there and also act as a philosopher and a guide at times when required most.

Team T-Talk does not claim to have any expertise nor does it claim to be any kind of counselling agency or any kind of emotional or psychological advisor.

T-Talk is plain simple, a platform, where people from different walks of life, with different experiences and different ideas can come together and share and exchange their ideas and experiences openly, and others are free to go through these shared viewpoints and if they so wish and if they so are, they can draw inspiration, consolation, wisdom, broader horizon, learning, love or any other outcome from these shared ideas, experiences and viewpoints of people who have contributed on the platform.

Initially, T-Talk is being launched as a web platform with multiple options of carrying original quotes from contributors with detailed explanations, straight from the heart kind of articles again shared by the contributors to the platform, a vivid range of podcasts and poems spread across a whole gamut of topics interplaying with emotions and personal experiences.

Team T-Talk envisages diversification and expansion of this platform to other different mediums whereby there can be a steady and constant outreach to followers of the platform who find solace in being part of this ordinary and not-so-ambitious journey of proving to be a reliable friend, philosopher and guide to people who want one or simply be a place where people can come to hangout, chill and read interesting experiences, share their own experiences and maybe draw something or inspire someone else from this interaction.

Team T-Talk aims to bind together a community of people under this umbrella who have no expectations from each other nor they are judgmental about anything and anyone – the whole focus is on sharing life’s rich experiences and maybe learning from some of them, irrespective of whether they are your experiences or ours.

We at T-Talk believe that all are equal and all have something valuable to contribute no matter how ordinary you may feel your life is. So friends, take that intelligent step forward and become a part of the T-Talk community and be part of our community, which does not have expectations from you, but sees you as an integral part of the whole family.

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 12:57 PM IST