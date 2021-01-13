YouTube deletes new Trump video, bars account from uploading new content for one week

"As a result, in accordance with our long-standing strikes system, the channel is now prevented from uploading new videos or live streams for a minimum of seven days -- which may be extended," it said on Tuesday.

YouTube did not specify the nature of the content that prompted Tuesday's action. According to CNN Business, it concerned a video that promoted violence.

YouTube has also indefinitely disabled comments on Trump's videos due to "ongoing concerns about violence".

The video-sharing website had recently pulled former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon's "War Room" podcast from its platform, citing noncompliance with its guidelines, The Hill reported further.