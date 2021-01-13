YouTube deletes new Trump video, bars account from uploading new content for one week

Google-owned YouTube has removed a new video from outgoing US President Donald Trump's account for violating the content policies and has issued a "strike" against the channel, barring it to upload new videos or livestream content for at least a week.
"After careful review, and in light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence, we removed new content uploaded to the Donald J. Trump channel and issued a strike for violating our policies for inciting violence." YouTube, which is yet to permanently ban the Trump, said in a statement to The Verge.
"As a result, in accordance with our long-standing strikes system, the channel is now prevented from uploading new videos or live streams for a minimum of seven days -- which may be extended," it said on Tuesday.
YouTube did not specify the nature of the content that prompted Tuesday's action. According to CNN Business, it concerned a video that promoted violence.
YouTube has also indefinitely disabled comments on Trump's videos due to "ongoing concerns about violence".
The video-sharing website had recently pulled former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon's "War Room" podcast from its platform, citing noncompliance with its guidelines, The Hill reported further.
This is the latest move by a social media giant to crack down on the president following last week's Capitol Hill riots. Earlier, YouTube removed one of Trump's videos that addressed a mob attack on the Capitol.
Twitter has alreadt banned Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence". The Twitter ban came after a pro-Trump mob stormed the US Capitol, hoping to stop the certification of Joe Biden's election victory.
Facebook initially prevented Trump from posting to Facebook and Instagram for 24 hours, before CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced to indefinitely suspend his account till January 20.
On January 6, a group of Donald Trump's loyalists stormed the US Capitol building, clashing with the police, damaging property, seizing the inauguration stage and occupying the rotunda.
The unrest took place after Trump urged his supporters to protest what he claims is a stolen presidential election. The outgoing President has since been blocked on all major social networks at least until after he is out of office.
Five people - four protesters and a police officer - were killed in the riots. The last time the Capitol was stormed was when British troops marched into Washington and set fire to the building in 1814.
(With agencies)
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)