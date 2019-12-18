Your private data is worth gold: Why and how to keep it private

These companies then hire third-party contractors to review and transcribe the audio clips. In their defense, companies claim that this is done to train AI, which powers the digital assistants, to understand and serve users in a better way. These companies claim that they only collect data from users who have explicitly agreed to the terms and conditions.

However, unfortunately, users in most cases do not read the fine print details mentioned on the support pages or the T&Cs. In a similar case Facebook and Google, through some third party, were found to have been paying some users to let their data be collected, however, most users are unaware of what all information is being shared.

While most companies claim that individuals identifying information does not get shared with third-party contractors, there have been numerous cases where contractors have accepted that they often get to hear people sharing their addresses, users shopping for adult toys, people involved in sexual act and more.

Personal data collected by websites like Google, Facebook, Amazon etc. may be used by advertisers to show you highly targeted advertisement, offers, news and more which can alter your shopping trends, news consumption and even electoral behavior.

While privacy protection laws overseas are rigid and companies have been made to pay huge penalties for willingly or unwillingly snooping on citizens, sadly these laws are not as stringent in India. In fact, in a country where the personal data privacy was termed as a fundamental right of a citizen, we’ve not had any formal law to protect personal data from snooping eyes or ears.