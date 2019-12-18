This is our future? Eight students from top IB school suspended for WhatsApp rape rant against classmate

A top-ranked IB school in Mumbai suspended eight students aged 13-14 years for making violent and sexually explicit comments on their female classmates on WhatsApp.

The violent comment came to light when the parents of two girls saw the conversation and reported it to school authorities. Some of the girls had stopped attending school saying they were too scared.

The chat transcription accounts run over almost a hundred pages include words like ‘rape’ and ‘gangbang’. The suspended eight students have also indulged in body-shaming their female classmates and used homophobic slurs for them, reported a piece of leading news daily.

The conversation between the eight students shows a culture of rape, sexism, gender-based violence and homophobia that emerges early among students.

According to the chat transcripts obtained by the paper, the eight boys discuss their preferences from their female classmates for one night, although, the conversation revolves mainly around two girls.

The group also often uses the word ‘thrash’ referring to girls. The conversations among the boys are extremely violent as the chat reads, “I’ll destroy that little bi**h” and “should I go full on and kill her existence,” reported the paper.

The word ‘rape’ has also been used by the students multiple times in statements such as “He gets raped by his dad” and “Didn’t rape (xxx).” The students use terms such as ‘gay’ and ‘lesbian’ as insults.

The chats were posted by one of the parents on a parents’ WhatsApp group at first which have now leaked outside the school as well.