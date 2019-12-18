BSP parliamentary delegation to meet President Ram Nath Kovind over CAA today

New Delhi: A Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) parliamentary delegation will meet President Ram Nath Kovind over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Wednesday.

The delegation will assemble at Parliament first following which it will proceed to the Rashtrapati Bhavan to meet the President at 10:30 am.

The development comes a day after leaders from opposition parties, including Congress, met the President and urged him to advise the government to immediately withdraw the citizenship law, and form a commission of inquiry to ensure that those responsible for violence during protests "in whatever form" are brought to book.