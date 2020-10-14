Will the closure of Yahoo Groups affect your email accounts? Here's what we know

On Wednesday, Yahoo announced that Yahoo Groups would be shutting down in December. As per the website, the decision was taken after noting a steady decline in usage of Yahoo Groups over the last several years. While the creation of new groups has been disabled from October 12, the website will become inaccessible from December 15.

As the news swept through Twitter, may panicked netizens began asking whether this would affect their email accounts, or any social media account that they have linked to their email account.

"Is @yahoomail shutting down permanently?" asked one Twitter user.

"My Facebook id is linked with yahoo mail! Will shutdown have an impact on it?" another wanted to know.

The answer is no.

Yahoo Mail is not shutting down.

While you will not be able to send and receive emails from Yahoo Groups from December 15 onward, this does not affect anything else. You will be able to continue operating your Yahoo mail account, and all associated functions will be available. The only change is that if you're a part of Yahoo Groups, you will no longer be able to send or receive emails from Yahoo Groups. Any emails you have sent and received in the past will also remain in your email account.

And as Yahoo told one concerned netizen, "This change is not affecting the use of your Yahoo Mail at all, as this is a different product."