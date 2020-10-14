'Another organ of the early internet dies': Twitter after Yahoo Groups announce shut down from December 15

Facing a steady decline in usage over the last several years, Yahoo has decided to shut down Yahoo Groups from on December 15.

Verizon, which bought Yahoo in 2017, announced the decision on Tuesday which marks the end of the road for one of the largest message board systems on the Web of its time.

"Yahoo Groups has seen a steady decline in usage over the last several years. Over that same period, we've witnessed unprecedented levels of engagement across our properties as customers seek out premium, trustworthy content," the company said in a message posted on the website. "While these decisions are never easy, we must sometimes make difficult decisions regarding products that no longer fit our long-term strategy as we hone our focus on other areas of the business".

Soon after the company said that it will shut down Yahoo Groups, Twitter decided to travel down the memory lane to recall the nostalgia of Yahoo. One user said: "End of an Era but this happens when one doesn't evolve with time and adapt to changes. Yahoo group was big part of college life, both bachelors and masters."

While, another user said: "Goodbye @Yahoo groups honestly I had forgotten they were even still around. But I remember them being the place to go back in the late 90s and early 2000s."

Here's what netizens had to say: