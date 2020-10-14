End of an era: Yahoo Groups to shut down on December 15

Putting an end to the 20-year-old legacy, Yahoo on Tuesday said it will shut down its Yahoo Groups on December 15, 2020.

"We launched Yahoo Groups 20 years ago to connect people around their shared interests. We helped our users navigate new towns, keep in touch with college friends, learn new skills, and most importantly, build connections they may have lost or never had in the first place. While we could not have been more proud of what we accomplished together, we are reaching out today with heavy hearts to let you know that we have decided to shut down Yahoo Groups on December 15, 2020," Yahoo said in a statement.

The Verizon-owned company in a statement said that the company has seen a steady decline in usage over the last several years. "Yahoo Groups has seen a steady decline in usage over the last several years. Over that same period, we've witnessed unprecedented levels of engagement across our properties as customers seek out premium, trustworthy content. While these decisions are never easy, we must sometimes make difficult decisions regarding products that no longer fit our long-term strategy as we hone our focus on other areas of the business," the company said.

Verizon had bought Yahoo's tottering internet business for a mere $4.8 billion in 2017.

Yahoo said that users can no longer create new groups, and from December 15, they will not be able to send or receive emails. "Beginning December 15, 2020, the Yahoo Groups website will shut down and members will no longer be able to send or receive emails from Yahoo Groups," the company said in a statement.