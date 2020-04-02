Will do everything in capacity to protect user privacy: Cisco CEO

New Delhi: With increased adoption of collaboration tools that enable remote working raising new security threats amid the COVID-19 crisis, Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins has said that the company will to do everything it can to keep people and organisations secure and protect their privacy.

"At Cisco, we believe data privacy is a fundamental human right. In times like these, bad actors could see this as a greater opportunity to identify those who are most vulnerable," Robbins wrote in a blog post late Wednesday.

"In these uncertain times, we cannot afford to have unsuspecting victims have their personal data stolen or shared Â- especially when it comes to health and financial data, or that of our children," he added.

Security researchers have already warned about bad actors exploiting fears about COVID-19 to steal sensitive information of people through phishing attacks and installing malicious malwares.

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation earlier warned that reports of video-teleconferencing (VTC) platform hijacking (also called "Zoom-bombing") are emerging nationwide.

"As the largest enterprise security company in the world, we are uniquely positioned to protect our customers as their workforces go remote," the Cisco CEO said.