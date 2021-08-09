WhatsApp users stay alert! Your money and identity under attack, says report; Here's how you can stay safe

Cyberattacks through Whatsappp have increased over the years, many users have fallen prey to scams and have lost their money and identities (ID) without their knowledge. Scamsters use usually target those platforms which are widely used so that they can expand the accuracy of the attacks.
Before Whatsapp, cpmputer applications, Microsoft Windows OS have also been targeted by various spywares and viruses and they countinue to face the issue. However, according to Kaspersky researchers, WhatsApp has become the biggest target for attackers around the world.
One of the common attacks is the Phishing attack which has been reported in many parts of the world.
What is Phishing?
"Phishing attacks are the practice of sending fraudulent communications that appear to come from a reputable source. It is usually done through email. The goal is to steal sensitive data like credit card and login information, or to install malware on the victim’s machine," Cisco says.
A smartphone if not used with safety and care can be dangerous as different forms of malware come and easily affect the devices. A phishing attack basically tricks users to give their personal information and that too on a fake or malicious website. According to Kaspersky researchers, WhatsApp users are being targeted with an increasing number of scams and fraudulent links.
The report further explains that WhatsApp users are tricked in several ways like luring them with the promise of a prize and even fooling users into thinking they have won a large sum of money, but only if the user transfers some money first. Besides that, scamsters offer ‘bidding’ on failed packages that will never be delivered to the original recipient -- while users pay for these, they never get the actual product even if they ‘win’ the lottery.
Apart from this, scamsters are further sending fake emails to users with links to WhatsApp “voicemail” that downloads malware to their computer or phone.
How to remain safe from such attacks?
WhatsApp users must be alert or stay away from clicking any such suspicious links that can take away their hard-earned money. Only click on links from trusted sources.
