WhatsApp users stay alert! Your money and identity under attack, says report; Here's how you can stay safe

Cyberattacks through Whatsappp have increased over the years, many users have fallen prey to scams and have lost their money and identities (ID) without their knowledge. Scamsters use usually target those platforms which are widely used so that they can expand the accuracy of the attacks.

Before Whatsapp, cpmputer applications, Microsoft Windows OS have also been targeted by various spywares and viruses and they countinue to face the issue. However, according to Kaspersky researchers, WhatsApp has become the biggest target for attackers around the world.

One of the common attacks is the Phishing attack which has been reported in many parts of the world.

What is Phishing?

"Phishing attacks are the practice of sending fraudulent communications that appear to come from a reputable source. It is usually done through email. The goal is to steal sensitive data like credit card and login information, or to install malware on the victim’s machine," Cisco says.