WhatsApp users may lose all access: Here's why

The report claims that WhatsApp will be updating its policies on February 8. The report also shared screenshots that indicated the recent updates in the Terms and Privacy Policy soon to be rolled out by the Facebook-owned company.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has announced an array of new updates. In the latest update, Facebook-owned instant messaging service WhatsApp has introduced new features: The wallpapers can be customised per chat, with an updated wallpaper gallery. It has also introduced additional doodle wallpapers, and the ability to set separate wallpapers for light and dark mode settings.

Facebook said in an email sent to The Verge, "Make your chats personal and distinguishable by using a custom wallpaper for your most important chats and favourite people, and you never need to worry about sending the wrong message in the wrong chat ever again." Separate wallpapers can also be chosen for light and dark mode settings. "Watch your chat wallpaper automatically transition as your phone device setting switches from light to dark mode," said Facebook.