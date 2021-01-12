'Want to address some rumours.': Amid debate over updated Privacy Policy, WhatsApp issues clarification

Now, in a bid to stop the fallout, WhatsApp has issued a clarification. "We want to address some rumors and be 100% clear we continue to protect your private messages with end-to-end encryption," the company tweeted sharing a graphic.

"Neither WhatsApp nor Facebook can read your messages or hear your calls with your friends, family, and co-workers on WhatsApp. Whatever you share, it stays between you," WhatsApp explains. Not only this, according to the company, they don't keep logs of why people are messaging or calling, and neither Facebook nor WhatsApp can see a person's shared location.

"Our privacy policy update does not affect the privacy of your messages with friends or family," the company tweeted. It explained that the new update was also aimed at ensuring secure messaging businesses of all sizes on WhatsApp. "We want to make this easier and better if you choose to message with businesses," an FAQ adds.