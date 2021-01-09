WhatsApp or Signal? Here's how the privacy policy of the two apps compare

But does Signal have any advantages over WhatsApp for the ordinary smartphone user? That probably depends how concerned you are about your privacy and how unwilling you are to have your data collected. Now, just to clarify, privacy refers to one's rights to control their personal information and how that information is used. Security, while often used interchangeably, refers to how an individual's personal information is protected. Even when a third party is given access to your data, your security is maintained.

Here's how Signal has an edge over other messaging apps:

1. It has up-to-date security features. Features such as disappearing messages came to Signal much before it was available on WhatsApp.

2. It is an open source software. As such, its source code is publicly available for people to examine and use under a license. The additional scrutiny helps more easily reveal hidden vulnerabilities in the app. WhatsApp in contrast has closed-source code. Signal open source nature also enables people to run Signal servers if they should wish to.

3. The app is light, as compared to some other messaging applications that occupy a large chunk of memory, CPU or battery. Similar to WhatsApp, it is a free app. Many also contend that the app has comparatively better voice and video quality.

4. Signal does not store any metadata on its servers. The bare minimum of permissions are requested, but this information is stored only on the phone. However, compared to WhatsApp it is slightly more difficult to back messages up and transfer it from phone to phone if necessary - perhaps a win for those concerned about privacy, but definitely a checkmark for those prioritising ease of access.