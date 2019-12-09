Vivo V17 with a hole-punch display, 8GB RAM, and quad rear cameras launched in India

Vivo has unveiled its all-new V17 smartphone in India. The phone comes with an all-new hole-punch design and a unique L-shaped quad-camera setup at the back. It sports a new E3 Super AMOLED panel which houses the front-facing in-display selfie camera resulting in a 91.38% screen-to-body ratio.
Vivo V17 specifications
The Vivo V17 has a 6.44-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display. The company claims that this display has a 100-percent DCI-P3 color gamut and can filter out 42 percent blue light. A Snapdragon 675 SoC present under the hood coupled with Adreno 612 GPU powers the device.
In terms of storage and memory, the phone is launched in a single variant of 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The Vivo V17 runs on Android 9 Pie-based Funtouch OS 9 out of the box. It packs a 4500 mAh battery which supports dual engine fast charging tech. An 18W fast charging brick comes bundled along with the device.
On the optics part, the phone comes with a quad-camera setup which includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor for ultra-wide-angle shots, a 2-megapixel sensor with depth-sensing and another 2-megapixel sensor for macro mode. While on the front there is a 32-megapixel snapper for selfies housed in a tiny 2.98mm hole under the display. As usual, the camera app comes loaded with features like Super Night mode, Ultra Stable Video, Portrait Bokeh, Portrait Light Effects, AR Stickers, etc.
Vivo V17 price in India and launch offers
The price of Vivo V17 in India is set at Rs. 22,990 and the phone is available to pre-order starting today. The phone will start retailing from December 17 onwards via all major online and offline retailers. The V17 comes in a couple of color variants: Midnight Ocean (Black) and Glacier Ice (White). It comes with Vivo XE710 earphones worth Rs. 1999 for bundled in the box.
Launch offers:
· 5% Cashback on prepaid offers
· No Cost EMI up to 12 Months
· Jio benefits worth INR 12,000
