Vivo V17 with a hole-punch display, 8GB RAM, and quad rear cameras launched in India

On the optics part, the phone comes with a quad-camera setup which includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor for ultra-wide-angle shots, a 2-megapixel sensor with depth-sensing and another 2-megapixel sensor for macro mode. While on the front there is a 32-megapixel snapper for selfies housed in a tiny 2.98mm hole under the display. As usual, the camera app comes loaded with features like Super Night mode, Ultra Stable Video, Portrait Bokeh, Portrait Light Effects, AR Stickers, etc.

Vivo V17 price in India and launch offers

The price of Vivo V17 in India is set at Rs. 22,990 and the phone is available to pre-order starting today. The phone will start retailing from December 17 onwards via all major online and offline retailers. The V17 comes in a couple of color variants: Midnight Ocean (Black) and Glacier Ice (White). It comes with Vivo XE710 earphones worth Rs. 1999 for bundled in the box.

Launch offers: