Use of Zoom app with security weaknesses cause of concern

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a video conference with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and the chiefs of army, navy and air force on April 1. "The armed forces and the MoD are fully prepared to face any situation," Singh tweeted.

Only issue was that Singh was using an app that has created the worldwide security scare due to its links to China.

Citizen Lab, a Canada-based independent research organisation, has found that Chinese servers are being used to distribute encryption and decryption keys for video links on Zoom. In all probability, the Chinese servers were used by Singh for the video conference with the security forces brass, leaving it vulnerable to breach.

It's not just Singh, more Indian leaders are using this easy-to-use medium. In one such video conference with high-ranking officials, Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal can be spotted using the same platform - Zoom. It shows Goyal talking to officials, while using his MacBook Air.

On April 10, ICCR chief Vinay Sahasrabuddhe organised a virtual press conference with the Agriculture Minister where Narendra Tomar talked about how the government planned to minimise the loss for the sector. This too was organised through Zoom. In fact, a link for the same was also sent to participating journalists.

But why is Zoom problematic? "We suspect keys may be distributed through these (Chinese) servers. A company primarily catering to North American clients that sometimes distributes encryption keys through servers in China is potentially concerning, given that Zoom may be legally obligated to disclose these keys to authorities in China," the Citizen Lab researchers warned.

The suspicion proved to be true. The chief executive of the video conferencing app apologised for "falling short" on security issues and promised to address concerns. Eric S Yuan, the founder, himself is a Chinese American.

"Ex-NSA (National Security Agency) hacker Patrick Wardle identified a series of issues, including a flaw that leaves Mac users vulnerable to having webcams and microphones hijacked," the BBC reported.

In other words, Goyal's MacBooks webcam and microphone could also be vulnerable, if this assertion of the former NSA hacker is true.

Meanwhile, Google has reportedly banned the Zoom app from all employees' computers over 'security vulnerabilities' and Singapore has banned teachers using Zoom after hackers posted obscene images on screens.