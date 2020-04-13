Samsung to bid goodbye to 'S Voice assistant' in June

Seoul: South Korean tech giant Samsung has announced it is finally killing the S Voice assistant after eight years that will no longer work from June 1.

"Thank you for using S Voice Service. Please note that according to internal operation policy S Voice Service will no longer be available from June 1, 2020," the company said in a statement.

The assistant was announced in 2012 with the release of widely popular Galaxy S III.

S Voice could set reminders and make calls but wasn't able to answer user questions in a conversational way, like Siri and Google Assistant are designed to do.