Uber Eats team working on to onboard restaurants globally

New Delhi: Uber on Monday announced that its engineering team in Hyderabad is working on initial steps to onboard restaurants for Uber Eats globally such as food menu ingestion, payment experience and compliance.

According to the company, the team has built products using computer vision and machine learning (ML) to seamlessly onboard restaurant menus. Its agile technology is now speeding up the process to onboard a surge of restaurants onto the Eats platform.

"Due to the COVID-19 outbreak and its challenging effects on the way people move around and get food, we have a profound responsibility to leverage our minds and technology to help people through this challenge," Haider Sabri, Global Engineering Head for Uber Eats said in a statement.

The team in March alone experienced a ten-fold increase in restaurant onboarding requests from the US and other global markets.