Twitter to fight misinformation with new feature

Politicians and public figures may soon find it tougher to pass lies as genuine information on Twitter as the platform is considering labelling such tweets with misinformation as "harmfully misleading", according to a leaked Twitter demo.

As part of its efforts to fight misinformation on the platform, Twitter may add brightly coloured labels beneath such tweets to highlight that the message contains false information, according to a report in NBC News.

The report on Friday added that Twitter confirmed that while the leaked demo revealed one possible way of targeting misinformation, the company did not share any new date for the launch of any new misinformation features.