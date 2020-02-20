Twitter acquires Chroma Labs; Stories to find its way to the app?

Stories were brought to life by Snapchat and ever since, many social media platforms have adapted the feature providing better visual content to its users.

Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and even the video calling app Skype adapted to the stories feature on their applications. However, Twitter has not followed Snapchat's footsteps but soon users can witness that change since Chroma Labs - a video and photo creation tool which offers templates and filters for creating Stories - has been acquired by the micro-blogging site.

Twitter's Vice President of Design and Research Dantley Davis confirmed the news. "Excited for the talented group @Chroma_Labs to join @TwitterDesign. Their expertise in creative tools that help people connect and share completely align with our work to serve the public conversation. Let’s go," Davis tweeted.