Twitter mass hack: 36 accounts were ‘directly accessed through DM’; hackers did not get passwords

Hackers directly accessed the DM Inbox of 36 out of 130 people, including an elected representative from The Netherlands, Twitter announced on Thursday.

Twitter, however, is confident that the attackers were unable to access user passwords. In a detailed blog, Twitter stated:

“The most important question for people who use Twitter is likely — did the attackers see any of my private information? For the vast majority of people, we believe the answer is, no. For the 130 accounts that were targeted, here is what we know as of today.

· Attackers were not able to view previous account passwords, as those are not stored in plain text or available through the tools used in the attack.

· Attackers were able to view personal information including email addresses and phone numbers, which are displayed to some users of our internal support tools.

· In cases where an account was taken over by the attacker, they may have been able to view additional information. Our forensic investigation of these activities is still ongoing.

We believe that for up to 36 of the 130 targeted accounts, the attackers accessed the DM inbox, including 1 elected official in the Netherlands. To date, we have no indication that any other former or current elected official had their DMs accessed.”