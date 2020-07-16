FPJ Fast facts: Here's what we know so far about the Twitter mass-hacking

2. Twitter then halted the ability for some accounts to send new tweets following a massive hacker attack on the social media website.

"You may be unable to Tweet or reset your password while we review and address the incident," Twitter Support tweeted.

"We're continuing to limit the ability to Tweet, reset your password, and some other account functionalities while we look into this. Thanks for your patience, " it added.

Later, Twitter said most accounts should be able to tweet again.

"Most accounts should be able to Tweet again. As we continue working on a fix, this functionality may come and go," Twitter Support tweeted.

"We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible," it said.

3. After an initial investigation, Twitter said that they have detected what they believe to be a coordinated social engineering attack by people who successfully targeted some of their employees with access to internal systems and tools.