Thailand PM Prayut Chan-o-cha leads National Committee to promote 5G development

Bangkok, Thailand, May 24, 2020: A 26-member National 5G Committee has been formed with Thailand Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha as chairman to coordinate the 5G development and boost the digital economy in the country.

The committee is also tasked with mitigating obstacles regarding the recall of unused spectrum, from state agencies for the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), in exchange for compensation. It is expected to enhance cooperation between related agencies for 5G development support.

Deputy prime ministers Somkid Jatusripitak, Prawit Wongsuwon and Wissanu Krea-ngam serve as the deputy chairmen of the committee. The minister of finance, minister of tourism and the minister of education are also part of the committee.

The permanent secretary for the Digital Economy and Society Ministry serves as the director and secretary of the committee.