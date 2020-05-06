Athiya Shetty crops out rumoured beau KL Rahul from their Thailand vacation pic

Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty shared a throwback picture, from her Thailand vacation with her rumoured beau cricketer KL Rahul. The 'Motichoor Chaknachoor' actress cropped KL out of the frame.
Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty recently took to her Instagram to share picture from her last year's Thailand vacation. The actress can be seen posing in a phone-booth that has colorful posters on the wall. Athiya's rumoured boyfriend, KL Rahul can be seen standing beside her as his right arm is visible in the frame. Sharing it, she wrote: “Feels like a dream ago.”
Netizens were quick to pint out that she had edited her rumoured beau out. A user commented, "Man u edit kl Rahul why?"
Another fan wrote, "Cropping @rahulkl like it's nobody's business."
Athiya Shetty has been rumoured to be dating cricketer KL Rahul for a while now. They are often seen in photos together. In December, the cricketer took to Instagram to share a picture with Athiya Shetty, which showed the two of them inside the same booth. He was seen holding the phone receiver, while Athiya could be seen laughing in the picture. The caption had a 'Hera Pheri reference', “Hello, devi prasad….?”
The Instagram post got reactions from fans, celebrities including Hardik Pandya who called them cuties, Arjun Kapoor who responded to the caption saying ‘Kabira Speaking’. Athiya’s dad Suniel Shetty too responded with laughing emojis.
