Tesla plans to supply FDA-approved ventilators free of cost

San Francisco: Tesla CEO Elon Musk has announced that he and his companies have access to additional FDA-approved ventilators that can be shipped free of cost to hospitals within regions where the electric car maker delivers.

"We have extra FDA-approved ventilators. Will ship to hospitals worldwide within Tesla delivery regions. Device and shipping cost are free. Only requirement is that the vents are needed immediately for patients, not stored in a warehouse. Please or @Tesla know," Musk tweeted on Tuesday.

The need for additional ventilators has taken center stage in the ongoing fight against the spread of coronavirus and the ventilator has become a critical first line of defense for patients infected by the virus.