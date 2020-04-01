Japan's Fujifilm begins clinical trials to test its anti-flu drug that promises to treat coronavirus

Tokyo: Japan's Fujifilm has begun clinical trials to test the effectiveness of its anti-flu drug Avigan in treating patients with the new coronavirus, after reports of promising results in China.

Trials in China have suggested Avigan could play a role in shortening the recovery time for patients infected with coronavirus.

"The trial will be conducted on 100 patients until the end of June," a company spokesman told AFP on Wednesday. "We will collect data, analyse them and file for approval after that," he added.