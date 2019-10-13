Tech Talk: Lenovo Carme and Playfit SW75 – the cute trackers every fitness freak needs

Lenovo Carme

Lenovo Carme is a sleek-looking smartwatch which comes with a coloured square display. The IPS display measures 1.3-inches and comes with a 2.5D curved display. It has two physical buttons on the side and a touch sensitive input on the front bezel.

Lenovo Carme is IP68 certified for water and dust resistance. It comes with three different watch faces and a simple user interface. Like most other smartwatches, this one also comes with heart rate sensor, which can monitor your heart rate continuously and alerts you when the reading goes abnormal.

The sleep tracking feature tells you the quality of sleep and the duration you slept. There is an inactivity alert that reminds you to remain active from time to time. There are 8 different sports modes to track activities like Skipping, Badminton, Basketball, Football, Swimming, Walking, Running and Cycling.

A 200 mAh inbuilt battery offers five-six days of backup depending on your usage. It connects with your phone via Bluetooth 4.2 and alerts you when you receive calls, messages and other messages along with the weather forecast.

The watch pairs with the phone via an app called Lenovo Life, where you can assess your day-to-day progress and is compatible with both iOS and Android. You can also locate your smartphone using the watch with its built-in phone tracking feature, which activates an alarm on the phone in case it gets misplaced.

Limited watch-faces, tricky navigation, and thick bezels are a few drawbacks of the watch. Priced at Rs. 3499, the Lenovo Carme is available in two colour options Black and Green and is a more than decent buy for people interested in tracking their daily fitness activities.