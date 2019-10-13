Tech Talk: Lenovo Carme and Playfit SW75 – the cute trackers every fitness freak needs

Fitness trackers have become popular in recent past. You can easily find stylish and fully loaded fitness tracking wearables starting at a few hundred rupees going all the way up to more than a few thousand rupees. Not only smartwatches and fitness trackers look fancy and novel, they also help you stay motivated towards your fitness goals by constantly pushing you to remain active throughout the day.
These cute little trackers are not just fancy replacements for your wrist watches but help you track vital signs throughout the day without you even noticing. These trackers offer personalised health advice, track your physical activity, monitor your sleep cycle, check your heart rate and alert you about calls and messages all without breaking a drop of sweat.
So, if you’re already a fitness enthusiast or planning to keep a watch on your routine this festive season, here are two fitness trackers which are can help you stay fit without burning a hole in your pocket.
Lenovo Carme
Lenovo Carme is a sleek-looking smartwatch which comes with a coloured square display. The IPS display measures 1.3-inches and comes with a 2.5D curved display. It has two physical buttons on the side and a touch sensitive input on the front bezel.
Lenovo Carme is IP68 certified for water and dust resistance. It comes with three different watch faces and a simple user interface. Like most other smartwatches, this one also comes with heart rate sensor, which can monitor your heart rate continuously and alerts you when the reading goes abnormal.
The sleep tracking feature tells you the quality of sleep and the duration you slept. There is an inactivity alert that reminds you to remain active from time to time. There are 8 different sports modes to track activities like Skipping, Badminton, Basketball, Football, Swimming, Walking, Running and Cycling.
A 200 mAh inbuilt battery offers five-six days of backup depending on your usage. It connects with your phone via Bluetooth 4.2 and alerts you when you receive calls, messages and other messages along with the weather forecast.
The watch pairs with the phone via an app called Lenovo Life, where you can assess your day-to-day progress and is compatible with both iOS and Android. You can also locate your smartphone using the watch with its built-in phone tracking feature, which activates an alarm on the phone in case it gets misplaced.
Limited watch-faces, tricky navigation, and thick bezels are a few drawbacks of the watch. Priced at Rs. 3499, the Lenovo Carme is available in two colour options Black and Green and is a more than decent buy for people interested in tracking their daily fitness activities.
PLAYFIT SW75
The recently introduced PLAYFIT SW75 smartwatch is another budget smartwatch which comes with a 1.3-inch coloured touch sensitive display. Apart from real time heart rate sensing, the PLAYFIT SW75 comes with important features like step pedometer, sleep monitoring, and up to 14 different sports modes. It is waterproof up to the depth of 50 meters; hence, you will not have to worry about wearing the watch while you’re swimming or driving in rain.
One of the most important features of this watch is the women’s health care feature, which lets female users track their menstrual cycle easily.
The watch comes with a square display with a button on each side. The touch screen is responsive and comes with gorilla glass protection. It comes with four different dial modes and has a music control that lets you control music on the connected smartphone.
There is a relax mode which lets you control your breathing and in case you’re sitting idle for an extended period, there is a sedentary alert prompting you to take a break from work and move around a bit. The PLAYFIT app available for Android and iOS helps you analyse your activity patterns. The watch offers alerts for calls and all major social media apps.
Though the company claims that the watch offers 14 days of battery backup but you can expect close to eight days of backup with the regular usage. The watch is available in a black colour option and retails at Rs 3,299.
