Tech Talk: Pirates of the digital world, technology this week

Almost one million users in Asia daily become a victim of cybercrime. The temptation of getting hold of premium applications without paying a dime is so strong that we often overlook major issues including a threat to privacy and data loss.

The most common example is when people buy a computer, especially the assembled ones, a majority of them are not aware that the operating system and other key applications are supposed to be bought separately thus willingly or un-willingly become a victim of piracy. This habit of downloading pirated software off the internet and sharing them freely is very common in developing countries. In fact, Indians still top the chart when it comes to using unlicensed software and digital content.

Though the desi jugaad is the simplest solution to any requirement not only it means taking away food from the plate of the content or the app developer but leaves us susceptible to vulnerabilities. Cybercriminals these days are very organised and are highly skilled criminals. They can easily disguise software to make them look authentic and can easily hack into your systems.

Common software downloaded from a torrent site or patched applications may easily install keyloggers and other trackers and without you being even aware hackers can spy on you. I can cite several examples of a simple “free” application downloaded off the internet that has caused losses of millions. In fact, as a precautionary measure, Facebook has started to block torrent links from being shared on its platform and Google had long back stopped suggesting PirateBay links in automatic suggestions.