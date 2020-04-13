Swiggy enables grocery deliveries in over 125 cities

New Delhi: Food delivery platform Swiggy on Monday said it has expanded delivery of groceries and household essential services to over 125 cities in the country.

Available on the Swiggy app under the 'Grocery' tab, the company is enabling on-demand procurement and delivery of essentials to the customer's doorstep and the service is being fulfilled through neighborhood stores and distribution centres of large brands.

"Extending our hyperlocal delivery offering will unlock a new dimension of convenience and safety for our consumers as well as earnings for our Delivery Partners during these extraordinary times. "As we continue to scale this category, our goal is to provide the necessary support in terms of access to essentials and encourage citizens to stay at home during the lockdown period", Vivek Sunder, COO Swiggy said in a statement.