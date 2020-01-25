Still waiting for dark mode on WhatsApp? Join the Beta Programme, here's how

If you’re still waiting for the WhatsApp Dark Mode, it means you’re still not a part of the WhatsApp Beta Testing Programme, because their WhatsApp has all kinds of dark. The WhatsApp Beta Programme members get to test new features before they are officially announced and added to the app for everyone.

Some of the features that have been tested on the Beta programme are live location, disappearing messages and editing messages after being sent. The Beta programme allows WhatsApp to work on their flaws without affecting the user experience of billions of users.

Here’s how you can become a part of the WhatsApp Beta programme on Android devices:

Any user can become a part of the Beta programme either through the Google Play app or using any internet browser.

Google Play

Open the Google Play app on your Android device.

Search for the WhatsApp appScroll down past the description, images and similar apps section, you’ll find the ‘Become a beta tester’ panel.

Tap on the ‘I’m in’ button and confirm your answer by selecting ‘Join.’

Wait until you receive the WhatsApp update in a few hours, it’ll take you to the Beta version of WhatsApp.

Internet Browser

Open any internet browser.

Go to the WhatsApp Beta Test page on the Google Play’s official website- https://play.google.com/apps/testing/com.whatsapp

Log-in to your Google account. Click the ‘Become A Tester’ to become WhatsApp Beta Tester.

How to download the latest WhatsApp Beta Tester app:

Go to Google Play app on your device and search for the WhatsApp app.

The app’s page will read ‘WhatsApp Messenger (Beta)’ with a line below that says, ‘You’re a beta tester for this app. Awesome!’

If you later wish to leave the Beta Tester Programme, follow the steps below to exit the programme from the Google Play app and any internet browser:

Google Play

Open the Google Play app on your Android device.

Search for the WhatsApp app, the app page should read, ‘You’re a beta tester for this app. Awesome!’

Scroll down past the description, images and similar apps section, you’ll find the ‘Become a beta tester’ panel.

Tap on the ‘Leave’ button and confirm your answer by selecting ‘Leave’ again.

Internet browser

Open any internet browser.

Go to the WhatsApp Beta Test page on the Google Play’s official website- https://play.google.com/apps/testing/com.whatsapp

Log-in to your Google account.

The app page should read, ‘WhatsApp Messenger (Beta)’ with the ‘Leave the testing program’ section.

Tap on the ‘Leave the program’ button, the next page to load should read ‘You left the test.’

Go back and uninstall the beta version of WhatsApp and reinstall the public version of the app again.