Welcome to the Dark Side: How to use Instagram's dark mode

Instagram finally launches its Dark mode across Android and iOS devices. The latest update of the app adds the new feature to your phone.

The ‘Dark mode’ feature has been most awaited on social media platforms. It brings a major UI change by replacing the usual white background to apps and systems with a darker shade, mostly black. The feature gives a sleeker look to the phone and saves battery as well.

However, Instagram’s Dark mode doesn’t come with an on-and-off switch. Instead, it directly syncs with the device’s dark mode. Sadly, the feature is also limited to iOS 13 and Android 10 devices.

How to use Instagram in ‘Dark mode’?

First, update your app to the latest version from the App Store and/or Google Play Store.

Once the app is updated, switch your device’s theme from light to dark, this will activate Instagram’s ‘dark mode’.

Instagram’s ‘Drak mode’ will depend on your device’s theme.

Twitterati have started talking about Instagram's look transformation. Some have also shared tutorials for others to access the feature soon. Overall the look is being appreciated by users.