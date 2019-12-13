Shoutout is Instagram’s new feature to share memories

Instagram has rolled out a new feature called Shoutout to its ‘create’ category of Instagram story. It lets users create personalized stories for sharing best wishes on birthdays, Anniversaries, say thanks and a customizable one, in case you have something special to say.

The moment you choose to share a Shoutout story with a person and mention their Instagram handle, Instagram automatically shows all the stories and posts that you’ve tagged that person in.

The image-sharing social media app has made a lot of changes to the Stories feature to make it more interactive and fun to use. Earlier, features like gifs, on this day, template, countdown, quiz and poll etc were added.

Here is how to use the "shoutout" feature of Instagram stories:

1. Open Instagram, then Stories and then tap on ‘Create’ at the bottom

2. Tap the Heart icon

3. Tap Dice icon at the top-center to change the template

4. To customize the background, click on the tiny circle at the bottom left

5. Enter the Instagram handle of the person to whom you want to do a “Shoutout” for

6. Tap ‘+’ to choose from stories and posts with that person

7. Tap on send and you’re done