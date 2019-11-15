Instagram launches new video feature to take on TikTok

Where Reels differs from TikTok is the ability to post the content on various levels of privacy. With Reels, users can now only share the videos with friends via messages or through Stories. You can even share those videos publicly and on a public feed, users will be able to view it and react to it.

Reels launched Tuesday for both iOS and Android users in Brazil, can be found as a new shutter mode under Instagram Stories, next to Boomerang and Super-Zoom. Users can share Reels videos to their Stories, or more privately with Close Friends or via direct messages.

Instagram said it has seen the recent popularity of short-form videos set to music, both on its platform and elsewhere, and that it hopes to give the 500 million users who view Instagram Stories each day a new way to create and share videos.