Samsung offers up to Rs 20k cashback on Galaxy S10 phones

Gurugram: Samsung India on Friday announced special offers on its flagship Galaxy S10+, S10, and S10e. With this announcement, consumers can now avail an instant cashback of up to Rs 20,000 on the purchase of these smartphones.
The offers will be valid between January 4 to January 31.
Consumers purchasing the 512 GB and 128 GB variant of Galaxy S10 can avail a cashback of Rs 20,000 and Rs 12,000 respectively.
Similarly, consumers aspiring for a larger display can buy the 512 GB and 128 GB variant of Galaxy S10+ with a cashback of Rs 12,000.
For those looking for a more compact yet power packed smartphone, Galaxy S10e, comes with a cashback of Rs 8,000, the company said in its statement.
The 5.8-inch Galaxy S10e, 6.1-inch Galaxy S10 and 6.4-inch Galaxy S10+ feature the world's first 'Dynamic AMOLED' display.
Galaxy S10 supports HDR10+ content and delivers vivid digital content and dynamic tone mapping.
Embedded directly beneath the screen is the in-display Ultrasonic Fingerprint Scanner that reads the 3D contours of a physical thumbprint, for improved anti-spoofing, allowing the phone to be unlocked securely and intuitively.
The offers will be available across offline and online channels and Samsung outlets across the country.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)