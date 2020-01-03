Apple may launch two 'iPhone SE 2' models in 2020

San Francisco: The Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is reportedly planning to launch two 'iPhone SE 2' models in 2020, in different sizes.
The upcoming iPhone SE 2 models are expected to feature a 5.5 and a 6.1-inch LCD display, Digitimes reported recently.
Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had also suggests there could be another "iPhone SE 2" model on the way, dubbed the "iPhone SE 2 Plus," but in the first half of 2021.
The initial model of the so-called ?iPhone SE 2? is expected to resemble the iPhone 8, including a Touch ID home button, but with a faster A13 chip and 3GB of RAM.
The iPhone SE 2 models will use a 10-layer Substrate-like PCB (SLP) for its motherboard, the same technology used by the iPhone 11's version.
This will benefit multiple iPhone suppliers, including Pending Holdings, Xinxing, and AT&S, even though the SLP will be a less expensive component than the one used in the iPhone 11 series of devices.
The iPhone SE 2 models will not have the 3D Touch feature, removed from the iPhone 11 by the company. Also, it will use a Touch ID fingerprint reader, not Face ID.
The phone will have three colour options such as silver, space grey and red.
Earlier Kuo had said, Apple was preparing to release a new iPad Pro, a new MacBook and an augmented reality (AR) headset by the first half of 2020.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)