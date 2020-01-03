Apple may launch two 'iPhone SE 2' models in 2020

San Francisco: The Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is reportedly planning to launch two 'iPhone SE 2' models in 2020, in different sizes.

The upcoming iPhone SE 2 models are expected to feature a 5.5 and a 6.1-inch LCD display, Digitimes reported recently.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had also suggests there could be another "iPhone SE 2" model on the way, dubbed the "iPhone SE 2 Plus," but in the first half of 2021.

The initial model of the so-called ?iPhone SE 2? is expected to resemble the iPhone 8, including a Touch ID home button, but with a faster A13 chip and 3GB of RAM.

The iPhone SE 2 models will use a 10-layer Substrate-like PCB (SLP) for its motherboard, the same technology used by the iPhone 11's version.

This will benefit multiple iPhone suppliers, including Pending Holdings, Xinxing, and AT&S, even though the SLP will be a less expensive component than the one used in the iPhone 11 series of devices.

The iPhone SE 2 models will not have the 3D Touch feature, removed from the iPhone 11 by the company. Also, it will use a Touch ID fingerprint reader, not Face ID.

The phone will have three colour options such as silver, space grey and red.

Earlier Kuo had said, Apple was preparing to release a new iPad Pro, a new MacBook and an augmented reality (AR) headset by the first half of 2020.