Xiaomi's smart cameras show live feed of random homes, Google Nest Hub disables Xiaomi integration

The Xiaomi smart camera seems to have caught a bug that streams the coverage from random homes instead of the one requested for.

A serious privacy concern came up recently with Xiaomi’s smart cameras when a Reddit user shared his experience online. The user said that his Google Nest Hub showed him the live feed of someone else’s home when requested to show the live feed of his home through the Xiaomi’s smart camera.

The user complained that every time he requested the live-feed from his home, the device showed him the live feed of different homes he did not recognize but had the same Xiaomi smart cameras installed.