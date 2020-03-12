Samsung launches new LED products to improve circadian rhythm

Seoul: Samsung Electronics Company on Wednesday unveiled new lighting products that can help people maintain their circadian rhythm.

The new LED packages, collectively known as LM302N, will help consumers regulate their melatonin levels indoors, according to the tech giant.

"The benefits of using Samsung's LM302N reach beyond the basic lighting function of visual recognition by improving the non-visual biological effects of lighting on people," Kim Un-soo, senior vice president of LED business team at Samsung, said in a release.

Melatonin is a hormone that helps control human sleep-wake cycles and responds to the cyan wavelength range of light, Yonhap news agency reported.