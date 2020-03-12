PUBG Mobile Pro League to be held online due to COVID-19

The event will start from March 19 without any fan or audience presence. Meanwhile, one could enjoy the game via our live streaming platforms, the PUBGM India channels of Facebook and YouTube.

"We adhere to all the guidance and recommended precautionary measures as we continue to welcome you to enjoy PUBG MOBILE," the company added.

With the latest development, Tencent Games joins a growing list of tech companies who have been moving their events online.

Recently, Google announced that they will be cancelling I/O 2020 and Facebook's F8 as well as Microsoft's MVP Summit have also been called off.