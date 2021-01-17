Samsung Galaxy M62 to come with 7,000mAh battery: Report

New Delhi: Samsung is reportedly working on a new smartphone Galaxy M62 with a massive 7,000mAh battery. The smartphone has made an appearance on the US regulator's website FCC with model code SM-E625F/DS, which may be the Galaxy F62, reports GSMArena.

The Galaxy M62 was previously rumoured to be a tablet, however, one of the documents on FCC's site has mentioned it as a mobile phone. Samsung Galaxy M62 is speculated to be the successor of Samsung Galaxy M51 and is expected to launch sometime this year.