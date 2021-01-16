Samsung preparing to bring S Pen support to foldables

After extending S Pen support to the new Galaxy S21 Ultra, Samsung is planning to bring the S Pen stylus support to other devices in the future.

Samsung has launched its flagship Galaxy S21 Ultra device with the popular S Pen -- a first for the Galaxy S series. To date, the Stylus (S) Pen only came with Samsung Galaxy Note series smartphones that took productivity and creativity up a notch.

Now, the company told SamMobile that S Pen will come to other devices too.

"We've made the bold decision to expand the S Pen experience to Galaxy S21 Ultra, and plan to expand the S Pen experience across additional device categories in the future," the company said in a statement.

"We remain committed to providing the best mobile experience to our consumers and will continue to actively listen and consider consumer feedback in our product innovations," the company added.

The next category that may support S Pen are the foldables devices like Galaxy Z Fold 2.

In December, Samsung president of mobile TM Roh had said the company has been "paying attention to people's favourite aspects of the Galaxy Note experience and are excited to add some of its most well-loved features to other devices in our lineup".

"The S Pen has always been a well-loved feature of the Galaxy Note. And we are happy to hear that people want it so much, they even want it on the Fold," Roh had said earlier.

Samsung has brought the fan favourite S Pen experience to the Galaxy S21 Ultra with Wacom's technology.

From drawing to note-taking to editing photos and signing documents, the user can unlock the power of the S Pen on the Galaxy S21 Ultra.