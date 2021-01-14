'Right decision' but sets 'dangerous precedent': Jack Dorsey on Trump Twitter ban

Nearly a week after Twitter banned outgoing US President Donald Trump from its microblogging platform, CEO Jack Dorsey on Wednesday issued a long statement acknowledging that the move sets a dangerous precedent but it was a right decision in the light of Capitol violence of January 6.

The unprecedented move by the California-based microblogging site last Friday came two days after Capitol Hill violence that shook the American democracy. Twitter cited the risk of further violence following the storming of the Capitol by supporters of the president to suspend the account which had 88 million followers.

In first detailed statement after the move, Dorsey said he does not celebrate or feel pride in having to ban Trump from Twitter.

"I do not celebrate or feel pride in our having to ban @realDonaldTrump from Twitter, or how we got here. After a clear warning we’d take this action, we made a decision with the best information we had based on threats to physical safety both on and off Twitter. Was this correct?" Twitter founder and CEO asked in first of his series of tweets.