Quick Heal announces salary increments from October

After hiring over 150 new employees during the pandemic-related lockdown, home-grown cybersecurity solutions company Quick Heal Technologies Ltd. on Monday said it is moving for an annual increment for its employees in October.

Quick Heal said it will continue hiring and training fresh minds, creating a considerable talent pool of highly skilled professionals, as it diversifies its enterprise product portfolio under the "Seqrite" umbrella.

Additionally, the company has tied-up with various educational institutions and created various long-term and short-term courses on cybersecurity through its education division, Quick Heal Academy.

"We believe that there is no better time than this to continue to invest in our talented employees and support and incentivise them for the hard work and dedication they bring to the table," Reetu Raina, Chief Human Resources Officer, Quick Heal Technologies Limited, said in a statement.

"We are fortunate enough to be able to take this crucial step given our strong balance sheet and robust business model."

Quick Heal said it also offered performance-linked incentives (PLIs) to deserving employees in May.

During the lockdown, it digitally onboarded over 150 employees across domains, including R&D and security labs.