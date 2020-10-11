IPL 2020: Who holds Orange Cap and Purple Cap as of October 12, 2020?

On Saturday, fans witnessed two great contests - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals.

Steve Smith's Rajasthan defeated David Warner's Hyderabad by 5 wickets, and Rohit Sharma's Mumbai defeated Shreyas Iyer's Delhi also by 5 wickets to script their 4th consecutive win in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League.

Meanwhile, Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul still holds the Orange Cap for most runs scored in the tournament so far.

The Purple Cap also has no changes after today's fixture. Delhi Capitals pacer Kagiso Rabada, who picked two wickets in today's game, continues to hold the Purple Cap for most wickets (17) in the tournament so far. He is followed by two Mumbai Indians bowlers - Jasprit Bumrah (11) and Trent Boult (11). Hyderabad bowler Rashid Khan has also increased his tally to 10 after he picked a wicket in today's game against Rajasthan.

Here are the top 5 players with most runs (Orange Cap):

1. KL Rahul - 387

2. Mayank Agarwal - 337

3. Faf du Plessis - 307

4. Jonny Bairstow - 241

5. David Warner - 227

Here are the top 5 players with most wickets (Purple Cap):

1. Kagiso Rabada - 17

2. Jasprit Bumrah - 11

3. Trent Boult - 11

4. Rashid Khan - 10

5. Mohammed Shami - 10